iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 822,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 8.7% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $60,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.64 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

