iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $111.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.