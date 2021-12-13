iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 4,492.3% from the November 15th total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 33.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ISPC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.97. 3,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08.

In other iSpecimen news, CFO Tracy Curley purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $55,785 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in iSpecimen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

