iSpecimen Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen’s (NASDAQ:ISPC) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. iSpecimen had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:ISPC opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28. iSpecimen has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

In other iSpecimen news, CFO Tracy Curley acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $55,785 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISPC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the second quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the second quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iSpecimen during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.