Istar Inc. Buys 6,876 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $499,885.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. bought 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.42 per share, for a total transaction of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. bought 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.77. 6,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,177. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45 and a beta of -0.30. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Safehold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

