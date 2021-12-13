iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.84. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 397.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.56. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,206,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 45,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $1,317,016.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,405 shares of company stock worth $14,317,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

