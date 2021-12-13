iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $36.60. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 2,817 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,325,694.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 45,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $1,317,016.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,660. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 122.21 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.