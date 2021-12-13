ITV (LON:ITV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITV. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.45) to GBX 128 ($1.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 128 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 156.60 ($2.08).

ITV opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.48) on Friday. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 96.86 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.65.

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,073.09).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

