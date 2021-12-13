J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,030 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Uber Technologies by 808.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $155,004,000 after buying an additional 2,752,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $36.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

