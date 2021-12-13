J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $49.50 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

