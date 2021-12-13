J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $501,000 Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,163 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
MTH stock opened at $121.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.
Meritage Homes Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
