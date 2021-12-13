J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $501,000 Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,163 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $121.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

