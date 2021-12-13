J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

