J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 7,848 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

AFIN opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -283.32%.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

