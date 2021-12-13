Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $83.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

