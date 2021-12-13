Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 691 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 13.7% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 29.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $372.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.71. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.