Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $201.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.30 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

