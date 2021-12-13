Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $172,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 36,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

