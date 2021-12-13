Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $232,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.64 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

