Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after acquiring an additional 196,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

ATVI opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

