Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $319,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

