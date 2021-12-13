Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 1,069,896 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $237,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,626 shares of company stock valued at $957,183 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jamf by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

