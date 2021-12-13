Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 572 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,490,000 after acquiring an additional 640,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.30. 134,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,112,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

