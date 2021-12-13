Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,623 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of AON by 28.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 11.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 14.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in AON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 21.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.07. 20,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.02. Aon plc has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

