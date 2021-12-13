Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,044 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,426,000 after acquiring an additional 102,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NYSE SITE traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.64. 1,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.32 and its 200-day moving average is $200.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,139 shares of company stock worth $13,878,329 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.