Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 82,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,256. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

