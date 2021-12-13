Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) and Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Critical Analysis

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) and Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Dufry has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dufry and Jardine Matheson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dufry N/A N/A N/A Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Dufry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jardine Matheson shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dufry and Jardine Matheson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dufry $2.73 billion 1.43 -$2.68 billion N/A N/A Jardine Matheson $32.65 billion 1.22 -$394.00 million N/A N/A

Jardine Matheson has higher revenue and earnings than Dufry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dufry and Jardine Matheson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dufry 1 5 2 0 2.13 Jardine Matheson 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dufry presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 804.87%. Given Dufry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dufry is more favorable than Jardine Matheson.

Summary

Dufry beats Jardine Matheson on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C). JC&C in turn has a 50% shareholding in Astra. Jardine Strategic also has a 58% shareholding in Jardine Matheson. The Group companies operate in the fields of motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, transport services, restaurants, luxury hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, energy and agribusiness. The company was founded on April 9, 1984 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

