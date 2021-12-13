John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 290 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 290 ($3.85) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.58) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 301.86 ($4.00).

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7.57. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.60.

In other news, insider Robin Watson acquired 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,514.81). Also, insider David Kemp acquired 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,300.16). Insiders have acquired 30,040 shares of company stock worth $6,031,891 over the last quarter.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

