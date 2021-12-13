John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) PT Lowered to 330.00

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its target price decreased by Barclays from 360.00 to 330.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

