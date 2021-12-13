Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Jeffrey M. Williams Sells 25,076 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JCI opened at $79.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after buying an additional 227,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.