Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $435.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.