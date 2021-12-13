Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOUT opened at $102.81 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.25.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

