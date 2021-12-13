Joseph V. Jr. Topper Buys 19,000 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 19,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $369,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAPL stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.29. 61,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.94 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

