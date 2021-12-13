Josh Silverman Sells 32,500 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $2,475,220.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total transaction of $5,883,300.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $5.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.72. 1,861,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.80 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

