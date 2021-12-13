JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Price Target to €260.00

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €240.00 ($269.66) to €260.00 ($292.13) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VGPBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of VGP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of VGP in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.00.

Shares of VGPBF opened at $268.86 on Friday. VGP has a 1 year low of $201.20 and a 1 year high of $296.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.79 and a 200-day moving average of $223.59.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

