JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 32 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 33.38.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

