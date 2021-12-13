JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTG. National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.72 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

