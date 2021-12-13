JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,360

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($55.70) to GBX 4,360 ($57.82) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($55.43) to GBX 4,230 ($56.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($50.39) to GBX 3,600 ($47.74) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($54.04) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.98) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.98) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,926.50 ($52.07).

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,234 ($42.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,651 ($35.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,242.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,345.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($41.92) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($141,387.79). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($42.20), for a total transaction of £102,842.24 ($136,377.46).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.