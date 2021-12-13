JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Temenos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.55.

TMSNY stock opened at $136.32 on Thursday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $117.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.45.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

