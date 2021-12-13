Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.25

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 173732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,353,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,210,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,576,000 after buying an additional 1,281,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,396,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.