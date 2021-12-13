Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.84

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 19281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several research firms recently commented on KLTR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Get Kaltura alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.