KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 845.5% in November

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 845.5% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 253,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,266. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.02. KDDI has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDDIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

