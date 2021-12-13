KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 845.5% in November

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 845.5% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 253,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,266. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.02. KDDI has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KDDI Company Profile
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
