KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 10.3%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price traded down 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.84. 292,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,362,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.51 and a beta of -1.46.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

