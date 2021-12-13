Keep Network (KEEP) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $357.69 million and approximately $28.13 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001278 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 596,456,902 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

