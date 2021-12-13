Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €94.10 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.07 ($104.57).

HFG opened at €74.22 ($83.39) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €82.63 and a 200 day moving average of €83.56. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.99.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

