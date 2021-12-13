Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €171.43 ($192.62).

AFX opened at €171.00 ($192.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.67. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €105.40 ($118.43) and a 12 month high of €202.00 ($226.97). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €172.14 and a 200 day moving average of €174.42.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

