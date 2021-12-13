Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 145,563 shares.The stock last traded at $48.52 and had previously closed at $53.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $150,064.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,292 shares of company stock worth $7,806,410. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,985,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 150.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 128,362 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

