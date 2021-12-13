Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,092 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HPF opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

