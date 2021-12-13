Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 587 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in RH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in RH by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.73.

Shares of RH stock opened at $603.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

