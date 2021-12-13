Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel by 323.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 251.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Markel stock opened at $1,241.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $942.44 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,274.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,242.15.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

