Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock opened at $182.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $139.29 and a twelve month high of $188.18. The company has a market cap of $254.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

